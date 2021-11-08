Missing kayaker found dead in Oconee Co.

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.): According to Emergency Services, a kayaker was found dead at approximately 11:15 p.m. Officials said that the kayaker drowned.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Kellen Jerome Mackey, of Pennsylvania.

This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be found below.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Emergency Services have confirmed they are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to officials, the kayaker was a part of a group of three that decided to go kayaking Friday night near Cartee Road in the Martin Creek area of Lake Hartwell. They had been attending a wedding. Officials said the kayaker was not wearing a floatation device and could not swim.

Emergency Services said they responded at 2:13 a.m.