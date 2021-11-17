 

Rapper Young Dolph dies in Memphis shooting

Viral News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WRBL) – Memphis Police confirm the victim of a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee to be rapper Young Dolph.

The shooting occurred at 2370 Airways in Makeda’s Butter Cookers, a bakery in Memphis. The owner of the bakery confirmed with officials that a young man had been shot while buying cookies, the victim has sense been confirmed as 36-year-old Adolph Thorton Jr, also known as rapper Young Dolph.

He was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis where just last year he donated $25,000 to the high school for sports equipment and supplies.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

