 

Topeka teacher pretends to pass gas on zoom lesson, students go crazy

Viral News

by: Dan Garrett

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 3rd grade Topeka class got pranked by their teacher on Zoom.

Emma Ginder decided to spice up her afternoon lesson by playing a fart noise. Her students paused for a second and then started cracking up. She decided to share the experience and post it online.

Ginder said everyone can use a bit of laughter with all that is going on.

“They’ve gotten to know me and they know that I’m one they should be comfortable with and they can joke around with,” said Ginder. “I love that we have that relationship with one another and I love that we can all laugh at a toot because it is funny no matter how old you are.”

Ginder said she doesn’t usually prank her students but after this reaction, she said she will have to come up with something else.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

