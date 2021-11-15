Upstate pastor live streams fire at his house, preaches to viewers

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate faith leader live streamed a fire that engulfed parts of his home and said he found a message in the madness.

On Sunday morning Sammy Smith, pastor at Grace Cathedral Ministries, and his family were getting ready for church service when his home burst into flames.

Neighbors rushed towards the home and attempted to extinguish the fire using water hoses as the second story of the home burned.

Pastor Smith said he believed the fire started with a heater, or another electronic, that was placed too close to a curtain in his daughter’s room. The fire started after she fell asleep.

There were several additional family members in the home but everyone was able to get out safe. Pastor Smith said he’s grateful his daughter woke up with enough time to escape.

“Had the fire not woke her up, she would’ve died in the fire,” Smith said.

Smith said God wanted to send a message through him and he immediately went live on Facebook to capture the fire on camera and preach to his digital congregation.

“In the midst of chaos and in the midst of adversity — that’s his advertisement. After almost a full week that’s the understanding I’m getting out of it now,” Smith said.

The Simpsonville Fire Department arrived on the scene and quickly put out the blaze. The family said they’re just thankful everyone was able to get out safe.

“I just want everybody to know that God is good, he’s blessing us and it’s going to be alright,” Smith said.

Pastor Smith said he’s appreciative of the outpouring of help from neighbors, pastors and members of the surrounding community as they work to figure out the next steps.