 

Watch: Grandmother uses table to fight off violent restaurant customer

Viral News

by: Terisa Estacio and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A grandmother who owns a San Francisco restaurant is in the spotlight after using a table as a battering ram to deal with a violent customer.

Surveillance video from Doris Campos’ restaurant shows how fast the confrontation unfolded. Campos said she needed to protect her family from a threatening customer.

“I had been in the kitchen cooking and heard a noise. I see a lady fighting with my daughter. She didn’t pay any attention to me; she just wanted to hit my daughter,” Campos said. 

Video shows the woman pick up a large bottle of hand sanitizer and throw it at Campos’ daughter, Doris Vargas, who was holding Campos’ 2-year-old grandson. 

“It came real close,” Campos said. “I see that and I know I need to do something. I wasn’t thinking, but knew I had to do something,” Campos said.

She swiftly lifted up a table that had been handcrafted by her cousin.

“I just picked it up to move her,” Campos said.

“I always knew she was strong and would do whatever to protect her children and grandchildren,” Campos’ daughter said.

Campos has owned Panchitas in San Francisco for 32 years. She says nothing like this has ever happened before.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 30°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 48°

Friday

63° / 44°
Rain
Rain 70% 63° 44°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 36°

Monday

54° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories