World’s last Blockbuster transforming into Airbnb—temporarily!

(CNN)-Remember Blockbuster? 
Believe it or not, there’s one left — the independently owned store is in Bend, Oregon.
And it’s teamed up with Air bnb   for a super cool experience! 

For three nights only, people can book it for an overnight sleepover like none other, transporting you back to the 1990’s.

It’s been temporarily converted into a makeshift living room with a pull-out couch, a 90’s-era chunky big screen TV and VCR, and ’90’s decor.

You have all the store’s videos at your disposal.
And you also get free pizza, soda, popcorn, and candy– all for $4 a night — just a cent more than the cost of a rental.

It accommodates up to four people, preferably from the same household, and there are social distancing rules.

The catch: you have to be a Deschutes County resident.

The manager says this is a thank you to the community for keeping the world’s last Blockbuster in business.

 Bookings open on Monday– for individual, one-night reservations for September 18th, 19th, and 20th.

