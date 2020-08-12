Virus testing site begins operating on U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County started operating a coronavirus testing site Wednesday at the U.S.-Mexico border, believed to be the first of its kind.

The walk-up, no appointment site at the San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast crossing will offer free tests and will focus on testing essential workers who cross the international border daily and American citizens who live in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and officials expect it will test roughly 200 people daily.

San Diego County officials said no one will be asked for their immigration status at the testing site.

