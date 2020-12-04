VP Pence campaigns for GOP senators at Savannah rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vice President Mike Pence returned to Savannah Friday amid fierce Senate races in Georgia.

The vice president spoke at a Defend the Majority Rally at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, urging voters to cast their ballot for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoffs.

“With the support of people across this state, and with God’s help, we’ll keep on winning,” Pence said.

The vice president boasted the accomplishments the Trump administration has had the past four years and shared progress on the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said distribution is about a week and a half away.

Earlier in the day, joined by Loeffler and Perdue, Pence visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta. The three met with CDC Director Robert Redfield to discuss the vaccine.

“As you said the other day in Tennessee, we can now say ‘in the near days ahead,'” Redfield said.

Pence thanked Redfield and his staff, saying Americans “owe a debt of gratitude and honor” for their work during the pandemic.

“Help is on the way,” said the vice president. “We all have a role to play and we’ll continue to play it, we’ll continue to all of us to our part.”

Several Republican leaders attended the Savannah rally, including Rep. Buddy Carter. Gov. Brian Kemp and Loeffler were not in attendance following the death of Harrison Deal, who was killed in a crash near the airport earlier in the day.

He was a member of Loeffler’s campaign team, and according to the governor’s family, “the Kemp son and brother we never had.”

“Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man,” a statement from Loeffler reads. “Harrison embodied the very best of this campaign – and the very best of our state.”