 

Want to own the ‘world’s smallest’ Scrabble game board?

by: Reem Ikram,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Amazon

(KTVX) – Are your fingers nimble enough to play and own the World’s Smallest Scrabble game board?

Well, you are in luck! Meet the World’s Smallest Scrabble. The tiny game is up for grabs on Amazon and is 3 x 1.75 x 0.5 inches and weighs a whopping 1.76 ounces, fitting completely in the palm of your hand.

Now you must be thinking that we’re pulling your leg, but this tiny game board is just as legitimate as Jeff Bezos is bald.

This teeny Scrabble set comes with an included board, case, and 99 magnetic tiles for ample play.

According to game developers, this game board is marketed as a perfect gift for office parties, birthday shenanigans, stocking stuffers, and even weddings.

And if Scrabble isn’t your thing the company also supplies:

  • World’s Smallest Uno Card Game
  • World’s Smallest Cornhole
  • World’s Smallest Monopoly
  • World’s Smallest Operation Board Game
  • World’s Smallest Ouija Board Game
  • World’s Smallest Pictionary

