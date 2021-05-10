 

WATCH: Balcony collapse in Malibu residence sends almost a dozen people onto rocks below

National

by: Génesis Miranda Miramontes, John Fenoglio, Erin Myers,

Posted:

(KTLA) – Almost a dozen people were injured after a balcony collapsed during a gathering at a home in Malibu, sending them onto rocks below Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Shortly after 5p.m., fire officials responded to the call of a balcony collapsing at a beach home along the Pacific Coast Highway, about a mile south of Las Flores Canyon Road.

About 10 to 15 people were on a balcony during what was described as a large social gathering when it collapsed, sending a group of people falling over jagged rocks and large boulders, L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Ron Haralson said.

The fall was approximately 10 to 15 feet according to Haralson. About nine people were injured and four of them were transported to local hospitals. 

The other five people who fell were evaluated on the scene by medical personnel and declined transport. None of the patients suffered critical injuries. 

The owner of the home said she was renting her residence to a group of four people who said they were from Colorado, and she had told them they were not allowed to have parties.

After neighbors complained about the noise, the homeowner checked her security cameras and saw dozens of people inside of her home.

The Sheriff’s Department assisted with the closure of the PCH to ensure that resources could reach the residence, Haralson said. 

