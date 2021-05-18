 

Watch: Chicago fire crew rescues parrot from office building ledge

by: Associated Press,

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire Department didn’t have to raise a ladder to rescue a cat from a tree, but firefighters did grab a pole to snatch a pet parrot from an office building ledge.

A fire crew was returning from a emergency medical run on Sunday when the owner of the bird asked them to grab what appeared to be a macaw from a second-floor ledge of the Railway Exchange Building.

Officials say the bird apparently was with someone who had taken it with them while attending a rally.

In a video of the rescue, onlookers began cheering when the bird stepped atop the pole and was slowly lowered from a second-floor window to street level. The bird was returned to its owner.

