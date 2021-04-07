 

WATCH: Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus City Hall has been removed.

Crews and a crane arrived overnight Wednesday for the removal process on the south plaza of the building in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that statue to be removed “as soon as possible” back on June 18th.

“For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.” 

The Columbus Arts Commission voted to approve the removal of the statue a few days later and have been tasked by Ginther to launch a community-driven process to find a new statue that embraces diversity.

Crews arrived to remove the statue around 4 a.m., and it was driven away from City Hall just before 7:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city says the removal of the statue cost $90,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 60°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 77° 63°

Saturday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 70° 60°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

62°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

64°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

66°

11 AM
Showers
42%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
68°

70°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

73°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories