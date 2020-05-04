WATCH: Floridians use seaweed to ensure social distancing on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County beaches reopened on Monday after being closed several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Floridians were excited to get back out into the sunshine and feel the soft sand under their feet on Clearwater Beach. But as Eagle 8 HD flew over Clearwater Monday just hours after it reopened, it was clear many beachgoers were also concerned about making sure they were practicing safe social distancing.

Some people got creative and decided to make sure others would stay at least six feet away – and they used seaweed to do it.

Eagle 8 spotted a few beachgoers grabbing seaweed from the edge of the water and using it to create a makeshift “fence” to block off the section around their chairs.

Pinellas County’s beaches officially reopened at 7 a.m. Monday. Deputies will be out patrolling to make sure people are following the rules – like staying in groups of 10 or fewer and staying six feet away from other groups.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says anyone not following the rules will be asked to leave.

