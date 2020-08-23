WATCH: KU fraternity throws alcohol in car & harasses driver

National

by: Mark Feuerborn and Brooke Lennington

Posted: / Updated:

Warning: language in the video has been censored, but some viewers may find the footage upsetting.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Video surfacing Saturday evening shows a University of Kansas fraternity throwing alcohol into a man’s car and harassing him, after he said he accidentally pulled into their driveway.

Jacob Schooler told KSNT News he made a wrong turn into Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s driveway in Lawrence. He recorded video of the aftermath, which he said shows alcohol thrown into his car, fraternity members blocking his car in and the house director and other members harassing him. His wife posted the video to Facebook, where it had over 96,000 views and nearly 2,000 shares as of Saturday night.

KSNT News reached out to Kappa Sigma President Andrew Klimiuk, who declined to comment. The chapter’s national headquarters has not responded to a request for comment as of Saturday night.

Schooler said since the video has gone viral, no one from the fraternity has reached out to apologize.

“I hope that, you know, people can see it and learn from it, or that something good comes from it,” Schooler said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

