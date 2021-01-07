 

White House press secretary denounces violent rioters at Capitol in Thursday briefing

National

by: Michael Geheren and Haley Townsend

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held an unexpected briefing at 5:15 p.m. EST., denouncing the violent rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

“I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House,” McEnany said. “Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way.”

“We condemn it—the president and this administration—in the strongest possible terms,” McEnany continued.

McEnany thanked law enforcement officers and shared condolences over the four lives lost during the riots. One woman was shot and killed; three others died on Capitol grounds from medical emergencies, D.C. officials said late Wednesday.

“Those who are in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power,” she said.

McEnany didn’t answer questions shouted by the White House Press Corps as she exited.

Watch her full remarks in the player above.

