WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blew through the state of Kansas Friday, cameras captured the town of Colby getting swallowed up by a massive dust storm.
Nexstar’s KSN captured the massive particle cloud moving over Colby. Click the player above to watch. A KSN viewer also sent this video of dust on a ranch near Syracuse, Kansas.
In between updates on various local dust storm warnings Friday afternoon, National Weather Service’s office in Goodland, Kansas tweeted to the state’s western neighbor: “Heads up I-70 in Kit Carson County, CO! Wall of dust coming your way! Pull over now and turn off your lights!”
If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe.
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.
- While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.
- Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.
- Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.
- Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.
- A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes.