WATCH: Police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train

by: WDTN.com Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

LODI, Calif. (WDTN) – A California police officer was getting viral attention Thursday over body camera video that captured her saving a man in a wheelchair from being hit by a train.

According to Lodi police, officer Erika Urrea saw a man in a wheelchair Wednesday who appeared to be stuck on railroad tracks. She noticed that the railroad crossing arms had started to come down, then she saw a train was approaching.

Bodycam video shows Urrea immediately getting out of her patrol vehicle and running towards the man. As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the man out of the wheelchair, and they both fell back onto the ground.

Police said the the 66-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today,” the Lodi Police Department said. “We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism.”

Trending Stories