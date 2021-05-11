 

WATCH: Stolen U-Haul truck erupts into flames during California chase; 1 in custody

National

by: Tony Kurzweil, With additional reporting by Nancy Fontan,

Posted:

(KTLA) — One person is in custody after a pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul truck led authorities from Orange County to downtown Los Angeles and back again Tuesday morning.

The chase originated in Buena Park, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson who confirmed the truck was stolen and being driven by a lone male.

A little after 5 a.m., the 26-foot U-Haul Super Mover was on the 605 Freeway in Whittier, California. The Super Mover is the largest truck U-Haul offers to the public for moving, according to its website.

As the driver was being followed by CHP units, aerial video showed, a trailer sparked behind the truck, which appeared to be traveling at about 60 or 70 mph. The driver transitioned to three other freeways during the pursuit.

A stolen U-Haul truck being pursued by CHP officers is seen on the 605 Freeway near Cerritos on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)
A stolen U-Haul truck being pursued by CHP officers is seen on the 605 Freeway near Cerritos on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)

Then, the truck appeared to run over a spike strip on the 91 Freeway just before 6:15 a.m., prompting it to exit with two flat front tires.

The tires began smoking, and the driver slowed down to about 10 mph. At one point, the driver appeared to be using a cellphone.

A fire could be seen coming from the passenger side tire and spreading under the truck.

A U-Haul truck catches fire while being pursued by authorities in Bellflower on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)
A U-Haul truck catches fire while being pursued by authorities in Bellflower on May 11, 2021. (KTLA)

The driver soon stopped and jumped out of the truck and fled on foot as smoke filled the cabin.

Video showed the driver jump over several fences in an effort to evade authorities. He was carrying a bag with him that he also threw over the fences and picked up as he fled.

Authorities eventually caught up with him, and the man, who was no longer carrying the bag, surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, firefighters arrived and put out the fire that had engulfed the cab of the U-Haul truck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

