WATCH: Two 500-foot power plant towers demolished in Massachusetts
SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) - Two 500 foot cooling towers toppled to the ground Saturday, in a dramatic and much-anticipated implosion in Somerset, Massachusetts.
The demolition happened at 8:00am and took just a matter of seconds.
Hundreds of people had gathered in Somerset and surrounding communities to watch the spectacular implosions.
The towers that were demolished were landmarks at the old coal-fired energy plant at Brayton Point, which closed in 2017.
Environmentalists fought for years to shut down the coal plant.
Leading up to implosion day, the new owners of the property, Commercial Development Company, Inc., worked with transportation, utility, and public officials on safety plans.
The property has been rebranded as the "Brayton Point Commerce Center" with the intent of becoming a hub of logistics, manufacturing, and support for industries like wind energy. Environmental cleanup is done. Still ahead are more improvements, set for the second half of 2019.
During Saturday’s implosion, a large dust cloud filled the air, but walls at the tower bases were designed to limit some of the dust. Other safety measures put in place during the implosions included road detours, and a rolling roadblock on I-195 to hold off drivers.
The honor of initiating the implosion -- "flipping the switch," if you will – was raffled off to benefit the project to build a memorial wall to Vietnam War veterans in Fall River, MA.
CDC said 98 percent of the materials demolished at the site will be re-used.
The totally re-engineered, new operation is expected to open for business in January.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Four search warrants served for Columbus, Muscogee and Harris County by US Secret Service
Wednesday, April 17, the United States Secret Service served four search warrants in coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and Walmart Global Investigations in the Columbus, Muscogee, and Harris County areas.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp
Kelsey Nobles, an 18-year-old naval recruit from Alabama collapsed and died at the Naval boot camp in Great Lakes, IllinoisRead More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BREAKING: Alabama Senate approves lottery bill, moves it to House
The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.Read More »
-
Auburn basketball team honored for NCAA tournament run
Governor Kay Ivey honored the team for their efforts in the ncaa tournament.Read More »