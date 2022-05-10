VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office announced they will host a press conference at 11 a.m. (CDT) to discuss the capture of Alabama fugitive Casey White and the death of former corrections officer Vicky White.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

The manhunt lasted for 11 days and ended after a police chase in Evansville, Indiana. Authorities say Vicky White died on Monday night after she was hospitalized for a self-inflected gunshot wound.

During the press conference, Sheriff Dave Wedding said that had police cruisers not rammed the suspects vehicle, they learned there would have been a shootout with police. Sheriff Wedding said the two had no ties to the Evansville area.

Sheriff Dave Wedding also confirmed that the two were not married despite sharing a last name. Sheriff Wedding said Casey White will not face charges in Indiana.