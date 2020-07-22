West Virginia man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery man, yelling about drug sales

John Johnson, 46, Courtesy of the Kanawha County Sheriff

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) A West Virginia man has been arrested after gunshots were fired at a man delivering newspapers.

At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 47-year-old man reported to authorities that he was delivering newspapers when a man in a green Jeep Wrangler drove alongside him and fired a pistol at the front of his car.  

The man with the gun allegedly yelled, “Stop selling drugs to my son!” according to the report.

The armed man then walked around to the driver’s side of the car and pointed the gun at the delivery man’s face while still yelling, the report said.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies found three 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as John Joseph Johnson, 46, of Charleston, at his nearby home. They said he was arrested on allegations of wanton endangerment. 

Deputies also found a firearm they believe was used in the alleged incident at the suspect’s home.

