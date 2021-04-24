 

What a proposal! Teacher creates viral sensation asking students to be in her wedding

National

by: Alexis Padilla,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita elementary school teacher is going viral on TikTok after popping a big question recently to her class.

“I asked each student by name, if they would be my junior bridesmaids and junior groomsmen,” said Alexandra Stamps, a fifth-grade teacher at McClean Science-Tech Magnet Elementary.

Stamps got engaged to another first-year teacher, Mason McDowell, on Saturday. The next school day she bought fake pearls, sunglasses, and candy to ask her students to be a part of her wedding day.

“Everyone was really happy and screaming and some kids were crying and I teared up — I was shaking,” Stamps said.

The proposal has gotten more than 11 million views on TikTok.

“I was so excited, and I couldn’t wait to just be there I can already picture it,” said Khloe Brown, a fifth-grade student in Ms. Stamps’ class.

McDowell teaches third grade at Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary. On Wednesday, he asked his class to be in the wedding too.

“At first, we were like that’s kind of crazy because that’s a lot of people, but they’re not just people they’re our students, and it’s our first class and they really feel like family to us,” Stamps said.

That’s a grand total of 37 junior bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her and Mason dancing,” said Eric Fierro Rodriguez, another fifth-grader in Ms. Stamps’ class.

Stamps wants their bond to continue past the school and their wedding.

“I hope that I can have lifelong relationships with them, and I would love to attend their graduations and any successes they have in their future.”

A wedding date has not been set yet but Stamps and her fiancée are hoping to get married this July.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 54°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 100% 72° 54°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 51°

Monday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 61°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 86° 63°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Strong Storms
100%
61°

63°

10 AM
Strong Storms
94%
63°

64°

11 AM
Strong Storms
83%
64°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
48%
69°

69°

4 PM
Strong Storms
90%
69°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
69°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
71°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
66°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
66°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
64°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
55°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
55°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories