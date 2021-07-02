What are the most popular fireworks?

JOPLIN, Mo. — Each year on the Fourth of July, Americans across the country celebrate their freedom with hamburgers and hot dogs, good friends and, of course, a display of fireworks.

With a broad variety of fireworks available, it can be difficult to decide which ones to purchase.

So what explosive entertainment sells best?

Haidyn Berry of Jake’s Fireworks, located at 5325 N Main in Joplin, says that customers typically purchase a mixture of fireworks when they come into the store. A combination of artillery shells, finale “cakes,” fountains, family packs and smaller kid-friendly fireworks make up some of the most popular buys.

Best selling highlights

Artillery shells: individual shells that you shoot one at a time, can have one or multiple breaks

The Growler “thunderous breaks and vibrant colors”

Excalibur 24 pack, breaks over 250 feet high, and over 200 feet wide

Zeus Flourescent Artillery Shells “24 shells with 32 breaks”



Finale “cakes”: a series of explosions from a single ignition

King of Pirates “daytime firework with red and blue smoke and lots of crackle”

The Big Dog “nine shots of awesome blue peonies filled with a white glittering pistil crackle in the middle”

Loyal to None 33 shots, “stars, crackle, fish, pearls and chrysanthemums”

One Bad Mother “sixteen shot gold willow multi-blooming crackling flowers with a quickened huge 3 shot finale”



3D label “cakes”: label on package is 3D

Baby Dino “bright colors, wide performance”

Marine Life “vibrant colors and wide performance, watch the fish dance on this cool 3D label”

Toxic “scary 3D label, gold willows with a big crackling finale burst”



Fountains

Evil Priest ” vibrant colors pleasing to the eye, among constant crackles, for a lengthy duration definitely worth your buck”

Amazing “various stages feature red, white, yellow, purple, green, and blue colors along with chrysanthemum, fish, flowers, and star effects”

One Bad Granny “vibrant colorful fish with gold and silver willows, finishes with tons of crackle”



For more information, visit Jake’s Fireworks’ 2021 catalog.

Berry’s advice for the holiday is to: