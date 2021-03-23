 

What to do about gun violence in America? U.S. Senate divided over right answers after recent shootings

National

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Hours after a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, lawmakers are once again debating gun safety.

The U.S. Senate scheduled a hearing on reducing gun violence last week after the Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead. Tuesday, Democrats stressed the urgency for Congress to act.

Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal says Congress needs to pass strict gun laws and blames Republicans for the inaction.

“Thoughts and prayers are not enough,” says Blumenthal. “And yet thoughts and prayers are all we’ve heard from my colleagues on the other side.”

But Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz accused Democrats of introducing legislation that takes guns away from people who are legally allowed to have them.

“Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Republican John Kennedy says Congress should focus on keeping guns out of the hands of criminals.

Democrats say Congress may not agree on how to stop another mass shooting, but says doing something is better than nothing.

