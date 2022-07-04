HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials continue to search for the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, killing six. Twenty-four others were hospitalized.

“While no one is in custody at this time, a very active apprehension effort is underway,” Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said in a 3:15 p.m. press conference.

Highland Park shooting person of interest description

The suspected gunman is described as an 18 to 20 year old white man with long black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. O’Neill said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. Officials recommend those living in the area of the parade route to shelter in place.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time, but they are still investigating.

Did the Highland Park shooter take hostages?

Police said there is no indication that the gunman took hostages or was barricaded.

Where can I report tips about the Highland Park shooting?

If you have photos or videos from the scene around the parade route, or have any information about the gunman, you are asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park police at at 847-432-7730.