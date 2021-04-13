 

What’s the ‘best state’? Poll ranks U.S. states from best to worst

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of Hawaii. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – What’s the best state in the U.S.?

According to a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov, Hawaii, the land of beaches and warm weather, takes the top spot.

Hawaii was followed by Colorado, Virginia and Nevada.

The survey polled 1,211 American adults and asked them to choose the better of two states from a list of all 50 states in a “head-to-head matchup.”

Sixty-nine percent of respondents said Hawaii was the “best state.”

The top ten best states include:

  • Hawaii
  • Colorado
  • Virginia
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Florida
  • Arizona
  • New York
  • Georgia
  • Texas

The bottom of the list included Mississippi and Alabama. Lastly, written in italics for its lack of statehood, is the District of Columbia.

See where your state ranks by clicking here.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 77° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 83° 63°

Thursday

73° / 50°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 70% 73° 50°

Friday

69° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 17% 69° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 48% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 73° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

10 PM
Clear
1%
71°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
81°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
82°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
81°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
34%
76°

76°

6 PM
Few Showers
31%
76°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories