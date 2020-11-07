White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus

National

by: Steve Holland/Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.

Another top campaign aide, Nick Trainer, has also tested positive for the virus, according to the source.

Meadows, Trump’s top adviser and a former North Carolina lawmaker, regularly accompanied U.S. President Donald Trump on the final frenzied days of the campaign rallies leading up to the presidential election on Tuesday.

Meadows, who was at a White House election night party attended by dozens of Trump loyalists, is the latest official within Trump’s close circle to have contracted COVID-19.

Trump has regularly downplayed the severity of the virus, which has surged in recent weeks and is poised to continue into the winter.

The president was briefly hospitalized at the time after he was infected with the virus. His wife and son Barron also tested positive for the coronavirus in October.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 65°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 78° 65°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 66°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 67°

Monday

77° / 69°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 77° 69°

Tuesday

79° / 71°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 79° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 67°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 80° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories