 

 

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as US approaches 500K deaths

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has almost topped 500,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This comes as the White House COVID-19 response team is slated to hold a briefing at 3 p.m. EST. NewsNation will live stream the briefing in the player above.

As the nation is expected to cross this grim milestone Monday, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. They will participate in the moment of silence and lighting ceremony.

In recent weeks, virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.

Still, at almost half a million, the toll recorded by JHU is already greater than the population of Miami or Kansas City, Missouri. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. It is akin to a 9/11 every day for nearly six months.

