White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

National

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for coronavirus, she confirmed on Twitter Monday morning. Her positive test comes four days after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive.

McEnany is among multiple White House officials who have tested positive for the virus including Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, President Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and Nick Luna, one of the president’s personal assistants.

McEnany spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

As of Monday morning, the president was still at Walter Reed Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19, although his condition remains unclear amid released information on his diagnosis.

The president’s medical team told reporters on Sunday that Trump could return to the White House as early as Monday.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 80° 60°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 76° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 63°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 67°

Friday

75° / 70°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 75° 70°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 66°

Sunday

80° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories