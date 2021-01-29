 

Live: White House press secretary holds briefing

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki is set to hold a press briefing with reporters at the White House Friday.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream the briefing in the player above.

The briefing comes as reports surfaced Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration is taking steps to consider changes to the Supreme Court.

Biden also signed a series of executive orders Thursday aimed at improving access to affordable health care, reversing the policies of his predecessor President Donald Trump.

Also on Friday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team will brief the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

There are no public remarks scheduled for Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 57° 33°

Saturday

61° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 61° 50°

Sunday

68° / 42°
Rain
Rain 97% 68° 42°

Monday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 47° 34°

Tuesday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 56° 31°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 60° 40°

Thursday

67° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 67° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

55°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

46°

8 PM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

9 PM
Clear
1%
44°

41°

10 PM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
3%
38°

37°

1 AM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

34°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
34°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
35°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories