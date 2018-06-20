National

White nationalist leader released from Kentucky jail

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 11:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 11:51 AM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A leading white nationalist figure has been released from a Kentucky jail after serving a sentence for violating his probation for harassing a protester at a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections spokesman Steve Durham says Matthew Heimbach was released from the city's jail on Saturday.

In May, a judge sentenced Heimbach to 38 days in jail for a probation violation stemming from a domestic abuse incident.

Court records show Heimbach was arrested in Paoli, Indiana, in March on battery charges. Authorities say he assaulted his wife's stepfather, David Matthew Parrott, as they argued over Heimbach's alleged affair with Parrott's wife.

Heimbach, head of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was one of the scheduled speakers at last summer's "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 

