WHO warns of possible COVID-19 infection spikes following Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (CBS)- The World Health Organization says countries that open up too fast could face immediate upticks of illness and death.

The warning follows the Memorial Day weekend here in the United States where the death toll is approaching 100,000.

Still, millions ventured out and many did not follow social distancing guidelines.

A crowded pool party at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend prompted health officials in Missouri to issue a travel advisory: If you were at this pool party, you must self-quarantine for two weeks.

The unofficial start to summer coincided with relaxed restrictions in all 50 states.

After months of sheltering in place, many Americans who ventured out weren’t sure what they’d find.

“The traffic has been backed up on both sides and the beach has been packed,” said Laura Alfano, Malibu, California, resident.

Today, the World Health Organization issued a reminder that the number of virus cases can jump at any time.

“We may get a second peak in this wave,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO Executive Director.

On Sunday, 25 states reported increases in their average new COVID-19 cases compared to two weeks ago. Three of them, Montana, Alaska and Arkansas, were up more than 100-percent.

In California, 150 food processing workers have tested positive for the virus at nine area plants.

On Sunday, Minnesota saw its largest single day increase in the number of COVID patients needing ICU beds.

And in Montgomery County, Alabama, the number of cases has doubled in the past two weeks.

“I’m seeing right now around 20 to 25% of the hospital is either filled with patients who are positive or who are suspicious and positive. The ICU beds are essentially totally full,” said Dr. Brian Richardson, of Jackson Hospital.

In New York City, the stock exchange opened today after more than two months of all-electronic trading. Only about a quarter of the staff is allowed back.

As New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell, the DOW surged more than 600 points with traders optimistic about a vaccine.

Travel, entertainment and retail stocks made early gains. But what is normally a scene of controlled chaos was more subdued under new pandemic rules that include social distancing and masks. Nevada’s governor is expected to announce when and how Las Vegas casinos will reopen later today.