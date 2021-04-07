 

will.i.am creates high-tech mask with built-in headphones, mics and fans

National

by: Michael Geheren,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Honeywell

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Former Black Eyed Peas lead member will.i.am has pivoted into the mask industry by creating a high-tech “smart mask” with Honeywell.

It’s called XUPERMASK and brings technologies like active noise canceling audio, microphone, LED lights, a magnetic earbud dock, HEPA filters and fans into a battery-powered mask.

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal. In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style,” will.i.am said in a statement.

Two styles of the mask (Courtesy: Honeywell)

The masks will cost just under $300 and goes on sale Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 60°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 78° 64°

Friday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 77° 62°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 70° 61°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 51°

Monday

81° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 81° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
61°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
61°

61°

8 AM
Showers
43%
61°

62°

9 AM
Showers
38%
62°

63°

10 AM
Showers
40%
63°

66°

11 AM
Light Rain
63%
66°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
67°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories