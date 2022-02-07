Wisconsin couple claims $316 million Powerball prize

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northeastern Wisconsin couple have claimed half of a $632.6 million Powerball jackpot won last month, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Monday.

Tammy and Cliff Webster, who live in Oneida, near Green Bay, won roughly $316 million of the jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing. The other winning ticket was sold in California. The total jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball’s history.

The Websters, who are members of the Oneida Nation, are taking the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments, according to the lottery. After state and local taxes, they will take home nearly $154 million.

“We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played and this is a dream come true,” Tammy Webster told the lottery, which said the couple wouldn’t do media interviews. “We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event.”

Cliff Webster also expressed his deep appreciation for what he called “a wonderful blessing.”

The Websters did not say how they plan to spend their newfound wealth, the lottery said.

Jackson Pointe Citgo, on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon, received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The California winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in about 292 million.