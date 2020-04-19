Wisconsin’s expansion of state-at-home orders draws protests

BROOKFIELD, WI- (CBS)- Several hundred protesters participated in a freedom rally Saturday in Wisconsin.

They are protesting the state’s shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers honked their horns in support of the demonstrators, their signs and their flags.

“We never should have been closed down in the first place. It’s our constitutional rights that are being trampled over for no reason,” said Ken Spencer, one of the protestors.

Their outcries are directed at Governor Tony Evers for extending Stay-at-Home orders through May 26.

During this time, some non-essential businesses, and places, can reopen at lowered operations.

“It’s been really hard for people like me, people my age,” said protestor Hilario Deleon.

On Thursday, Gov. Evers acknowledged the sacrifices of Wisconsinites

“But the bottom line is that our businesses, our workers and us as consumers can’t be confident if we’re not confident about our safety and our health,” said Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Still, some say the extension has them fearing a government takeover.

“This is the greatest nation on the earth and I’m scared of communism, socialism,” said Angela Lydia, a furloughed employee. “It starts little by little from the inside and I think that’s what’s going on.”