Woman escapes handcuffs, police car after assault arrest in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman escaped handcuffs and a police car after being arrested for assault Thursday in Hartsville, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

Kelli Leigh Weaver was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery, escape, and resisting arrest.

Police were called to Creighton Street for reports of an assault, according to the police report. An officer heard yelling coming from a backyard and identified Weaver as the person doing the yelling. The officer told Weaver to be quiet and he would talk to her in a minute, but she continued to yell and police placed her in handcuffs, police said.

The victim said Weaver was arguing with her over some clothes, headbutted her, and started swinging at her. Police said the victim had minor bleeding on her arm and elbow where she was hit, according to the report. The victim said she wanted to press charges so Weaver was placed under arrest.

Weaver allegedly began to resist arrest as officers tried to take her to the police car. She eventually escape from the police car and handcuffs and went down a trail in the woods, police said. Officers saw Weaver walking back towards the house with one hand out of the handcuffs. She was eventually placed under arrest again.

Weaver is held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. No bond information is listed in online booking records.

Weaver was also previously arrested in 2016 after a meth lab was discovered in a Hartsville home.