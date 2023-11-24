KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Sick of checked bagged fees? So was Amber Waldeier. That is, until she invented luggage which doubles as a neck pillow.

Inside a Zipplicity bag, Waldeier said she’s ready for a five-day vacation. She said it can hold about five pounds worth of clothing.

“I’ve got three pairs of leggings, five shirts and six socks,” Waldeier said, holding up one bag.

Waldeier designed the fabric sleeve suitcase with a zipper specifically to cut costs on luggage at the airport. Instead of checking a bag, she and her family now carry on “neck pillows.”

“I didn’t want to spend the money on the baggage fees,” Waldeier said. “I wanted to spend the money on memory making, like all the money on fun.”

The idea came to her in 2019 during a family trip where they were celebrating good health. Qaldeier had battled a bladder disease and hip issues for the three years prior. When she finally got cleared to walk on the beach, they made the most of it.

She said overcoming those challenges helped lead her to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

“It’s a dream come true,” Waldeier said.

She started Zipplicity roughly four years ago and officially got the patent for her invention in 2022. Her company has since done about $90,000 in sales. The neck pillow, or rather unique piece of luggage, costs approximately $50 each and has even been a hit internationally.

“I’m shipping these to Australia and Germany,” Waldeier said.

Waldeier wants her company to help others grow. She said all of her products are sewn in micro factories across the Kansas City area.

“I just thought it was ingenious,” Laura Treas said.

Treas is the founder of Fashion Tech Kansas City. She is not only Waldeier’s manufacturer, but also her mentor. Her message to small business owners is simple and packs a punch.

“You have to be passionate because you have to be in it night and day,” Treas said. “You have to be in it for the long haul.”

As a mother of two, Waldeier is proud of her hard work as an entrepreneur and believes it has taught her kids to think outside the box.

“Just looking for solutions to everyday problems,” Waldeier said.

Waldeier is not stopping at one Zipplicity bag and style. She designed a trinket bag and is coming out with a camo bag and more prints next year.