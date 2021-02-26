 

Woman wins over $302K playing slot machine at Las Vegas airport

National

by: 8NewsNow staff,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Do travelers really win big money at airport slot machines in Las Vegas?

A Texas woman did on Thursday, according to a tweet from McCarran International Airport.

Identified as Megan H., the Flower Mound, Texas resident hit a $302,334.86 jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner!” the airport tweeted, adding that she struck it rich in the B Concourse.

Video from Las Vegas Locally shows Megan H. shouting “Oh my God!” and throwing her hands up after realizing she had won.

Flower Mound is a suburb north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

