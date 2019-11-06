NATIONWIDE AMBER ALERT: Missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, FL – (WIAT & CNN) A Nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, Florida.

Police Officers are searching for Taylor Rose Williams.

According to a 911 caller she was last seen in her room Tuesday night. But when they woke up the little girl was not there and the back door was unlocked.

Police say they are not ruling out any possibilities at this point including that Taylor left the home on her own or was abducted and could actually be anywhere at this point.

Florida Police searching for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor Rose Williams or knows anything about this investigation please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Or contact FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.