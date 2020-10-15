Wide-ranging Twitter outage reported Thursday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – A Twitter outage prompted a flood of complaints Thursday from users around the world.

Twitter said in a statement at 3:10 PDT:

We know people are having trouble Tweeting and using Twitter. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible.

Twitter

The first reports of problems appeared to have come in shortly after 2 p.m. PDT, according to real-time status monitoring site Downdetector. The complaints appeared to peak at 53630 outage reports 57 minutes later.

The outage map shows the reports coming from cities across the country, as well as in the U.K. and other parts of the globe.

Users reported being unable to Tweet, saying they received the following message instead: “Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later.”

Tweets also failed to load for others, eliciting the catch-all explanation: “Something went wrong. Try again.”

“We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate,” Twitter said in a statement on its API site at 3:31 PDT. “More updates to come.”

For U.S. voters, the outage comes just hours before dueling town hall events between President Trump and former Vice President Biden, which are sure to dominate the social platform.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 60°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 60°

Friday

70° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Saturday

71° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 52°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 76° 59°

Monday

81° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
63°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Clear
0%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories