COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cast doubt on Russia’s diplomatic and economic relationships with the rest of the world. NATO and its allies have implemented crippling sanctions on Russia — an effort to provide clear ramifications for the invasion of Ukraine. Dr. Matthew Clary from Auburn’s Department of Political Science compares the world’s response and current NATO relations to September 11.

“It’s the most unified it has been since September 11. September 11th was a high point in NATO U.S. relations. It was the only one and only time in NATO history that Article Five was invoked — that article that says that if one member is attacked, all members are attacked. The United States were the ones who invoked that clause.” Dr. Matthew Clary, Senior lecturer, Auburn’s Department of Political Science

Dr. Clary draws parallels between the two moments in history. The war in Afghanistan was a NATO-backed effort. As the world watches the chaos unfold in Ukraine, Clary says it’s brought people together— to unify behind a cause.

“The day after September 11th in France, the major newspaper Le Monde in Paris, the headline said, ‘Today we’re all Americans.’ The French don’t do that. They would never, ever in a million years… but that’s the moment, and I feel like today we’re all Ukrainians — or today we’re all anti-Russia. We know what Putin is. He’s evil and we can rally to that… all of our disagreements, we can put those aside for a second… to rally to that.” Dr. Matthew Clary, Senior lecturer, Auburn’s Department of Political Science

Galina Shehane, a Columbus resident from Ukraine, has lost touch with her son in the chaos abroad. She prays he’s safe while fighting for Ukraine’s freedom and says her country can only take so much.

“Enough killing of people. Ukrainians were killed by Hitler, Stalin… how much more [can] Ukraine have?” Galina Shehane, Born in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation on Sunday night, saying Ukrainians would not forgive or forget the Russian aggression.