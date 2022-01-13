Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON (AP) – Navient, a major student loan servicing company, has settled allegations of predatory lending practices for $1.85 billion.

The settlement was announced Thursday and could cancel student loans of tens of thousands of borrowers.

The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution and involves 39 state attorneys general.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the settlement would resolve claims that Navient led student borrowers into long-term forbearances instead of giving them advice on less costly repayment plans.

Navient says it did not act illegally and it did not admit fault in the settlement.

