NC fire department assistant chief arrested on 64 counts of financial fraud-related offenses

BRUNSWICK, NC (WBTW) – A fire department assistant chief in North Carolina has been arrested on 64 counts of financial fraud-related offenses.

Brunswick Fire Department Assistant Chief and Treasurer David Heath Porter, 31, of Whiteville, was arrested on Monday by investigators with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the CCSO. Porter is charged with 32 counts of embezzlement and 32 counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

On August 8, deputies with the CCSO “prepared an initial report for missing funds reported by the Board of Directors of the Brunswick Fire Department,” the release said. “The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division investigated the reported allegations and obtained additional information leading to numerous criminal charges against Porter.”

Porter was given a $235,000 bond. He has posted bond and an first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

LATEST NEWS: