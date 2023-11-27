COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The NCNW Columbus chapter is hosting a winter clothing drive for students at Dorothy Height Elementary and Baker Middle School.

Dominique Donaldson, the NCNW CHUGS Chair, stopped by WBRL News 3 to provide more details on the drive. The council is aiming to collect 1,200 items and $5,000 to help families.

CHUGS stands for coats, hats, undergarments, gloves, socks and scarves. NCNW is accepting new or gently used coats for donation. The council is requesting all donations of hats, undergarments, gloves, socks and scarves to be new.

Items can be dropped off at the Citizen Services Center on 3111 Citizens Way on Saturday, December 9th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Monetary donations are being accepted on Paypal. You can also purchase directly through their Amazon registry.