Nearly $120,000 raised at 2017 Mayor’s Ball

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Local students are getting a leg up on their next chapter in life. Folks dressed the part for the Mayor’s Ball Saturday night. The event was held at the Rivermill Event Center in Columbus this year.

The Mayor’s Ball raises funds for education, raising nearly $200,000 in the past three years. Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says more than 700 people attended the event. Mayor Lowe says the Mayor’s Ball places importance on investing in higher education through scholarships and dual enrollment opportunities.

“The cause is bigger than any of us, what we’re doing for people in our community, young people and those less fortunate than us,” Mayor Lowe said. “It’s our responsibility as leaders, as we heard the speaker do a great job on, to equip, encourage and raise young people’s expectation that they can become and do great things.”

The Mayor’s Ball raised nearly $120,000 Saturday night. So far, donations have helped nearly five dozen students pursue higher education at the college level. LSU football star Booger McFarland was the featured speaker. News 3’s Teresa Whitaker co-emceed the 2017 Mayor’s Ball.