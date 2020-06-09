Nearly 2,000 boxes of food available for local families

The Faith to Table Initiative began this election day with nearly 2,000 boxes of fruit, vegetables and non-perishable food items to give away. Each box contains enough for a family of four.

Spearheaded by Prospect African Methodist Episcopal Church in Fortson, Georgia, the Faith To Table ministry set up at two locations: Jordan High School and Prospect AME on Goat Rock Road in Fortson.

Jordan High School

The church’s pastor says the response has been unbelievable.

“We’ve been able to distribute over 1,900 boxes of food,” said Pastor Willie J. Barber, II of Prospect AME Church.

They had planned to shut down at 3:30 but because of the response, Pastor Barber says they’ll keep going until all of the boxes are gone. He says this all started because of COVID-19.

“We recognized that children who were originally in class and in school receiving at least one meal a day were not going to receive that nutrition. Although the school system came in and they took care of the situation immediately, we knew the summer was coming. So we teamed up with the Agriculture Commissioner and some others, Bishop (Reginald) Jackson of the Sixth Episcopal District and we were able to deliver and we’re so grateful for that,” said Pastor Willie J. Barber, II of Prospect AME Church.

The recipients of the boxes did not have to get out of their cars at this drive-through event. Pastor barber says they’re praying for the resources for future giveaways.