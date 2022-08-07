COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As students head back to school, one local church is making sure they’re able to walk through the doors with confidence. They’re giving families one less thing to worry about on their school shopping list.

Heading into a new school year can be intimidating for students and costly for parents. The folks over at New Destiny Church had a line wrapped around the building. They were able to give close to 300 boys and girls a fresh pair of kicks as they head back to school.

“With the economy being the way that it is with inflation, you know, gas prices are higher… This is one thing that they don’t have to worry about.” Travis Chambers – Co-Chair of Community Outreach, New Destiny Church

New Destiny was able to lace up nearly 300 pairs of shoes for kids in need. The goal is to break down socioeconomic barriers and give kids the same confidence heading into that first day as the kid sitting next to them.

“They don’t have to worry about that and they can just focus on their academics… Some may not be able to afford a new pair of shoes, so when we see them going out that door with a smile on their face, that’s what new destiny is all about. It just fills our heart with joy that were able to make a positive impact in that child’s life.” Travis Chambers – Co-Chair of Community Outreach, New Destiny Church

By teaming up with six different organizations like Girls Inc. and Enrichment Services they were able to find families and children and track down their specific shoe sizes. With donations from the community they were able to go out and purchase shoes on a need basis.

“When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you perform even better.” Pastor Dequindrae Hardnett – New Destiny Church

For parents like Sylvia Bennett, with multiple children it’s one less thing to worry about, at a time when a lot of expenses come at once.

“I have triplets plus one, so it means a lot to me, especially with the prices of everything going up. I’m very grateful and blessed.” Sylvia Bennett – Columbus Resident

The Destiny Team set up the room like a department store shopping experience, families left with shopping bags filled with new shoes and smiles on their faces. They made sure these kids had the best of the best, with name brands like Nikes, Adidas, Converse and Vans. One kid told WRBL, that new shoes make him think smarter in the classroom!