COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One local food bank started off this giving season strong, hosting their 5th annual Thanksgiving outreach community project, The Big Gobble. The initiative, covering around 18 counties on both sides of the Chattahoochee River, aims to address the need for a warm thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

We get to make a change one meal at a time just by giving them a meal, just by showing up, just by being part of this. Margalena Remington, Food Sourcing Manager/ Kitchen Manager, Feeding the Valley

Hundreds of volunteers at Feeding the Valley Food Bank worked around the clock leading up to the big day, preparing and delivering 2,780 meals on Thanksgiving. The goal: addressing food insecurity, a nationwide public health concern faced right here in our backyard.

Frank Sheppard, the President and CEO of Feeding the Valley, says over 20 percent of our local population experiences food insecurity.

“And the number has actually increased by one third since the beginning of COVID. There are still a lot of COVID related factors that have people financially struggling. These are folks who can’t necessarily meet their regular dietary needs, much less the expense of a Thanksgiving meal.” Frank Sheppard, President and CEO of Feeding the Valley

The recipients included homebound seniors, homeless shelters such as Safehouse Ministries and veterans in need. One employee shares a special connection to the cause, saying it’s her “why” for volunteering every year on Thanksgiving.

When I grew up, there were 15 of us. I had seven brothers and seven sisters. So Thanksgiving didn’t go very far for us. At the time, my dad did the best he could. But knowing that we’re helping somebody, that’s what it’s all about. Margalena Remington, Food Sourcing Manager/ Kitchen Manager, Feeding the Valley

Volunteers filled their cars to the brim with turkey dinners and made it a family affair, bringing their kids to help. Some volunteers celebrated their Thanksgiving a day early, reserving this time to give back.

“The saddest part is some of these people are by themselves and they have nothing. And so to get anything, they just go crazy for it. We just want to go we try to spend a little time with them, talk with them and just love on them. But the meal, it’ll go a long way for them.” Kevin Messer, Church of the Highlands Outreach Coordinator

Feeding the Valley estimates The Big Gobble costs around $25,000 to put on. When asked what they were thankful for this year, organizers say for all of the donations and partnerships that helped the mission come to life.