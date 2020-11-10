Need more spice in your life? This new Popeyes meal is for you

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 21: A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton’s owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’re someone who likes things spicy, a new “wicked” entree from Popeyes may be right up your alley.

The chicken chain recently introduced its new Wicked Shrimp. You’ll need to act fast, because it’s only available for a limited time.

What makes it deserve the aggressive adjective? Popeyes says the shrimp is marinated in the chain’s signature seasoning and then drizzled with some Sriracha sauce.

The meal deal will only set you back $5. It includes 14 pieces of shrimp, side and biscuit.

If that “wicked” menu language sounds familiar, it’s because Popeyes used it before on a line of chicken strips.

