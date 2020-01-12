Neighbors say car runs into tree during severe weather in North Columbus

Columbus Police responded to what looks like a tree on top of a car on the corner of Easy Street and Double Churches Road.

The tree also took down a few power lines as well. Neighbors say they saw the white jeep speed by and run into the tree around five this afternoon.

Georiga Power and the City of Columbus were also on the scene. Right now it is unknown how many passengers were in the car or if there were any injuries.

Stick with News 3 as we are waiting to hear back from Columbus Police on any updates.

